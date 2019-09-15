VIDEO: Anthony Rizzo Carried Off the Field By Teammates After Hurting Ankle By Stephen Douglas | Sep 15 2019

Anthony Rizzo, the Chicago Cubs’ first baseman, rolled his right ankle while running in to field a bunt on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo, who has 26 home runs this season, remained on the ground in obvious pain until he was eventually helped off the field by teammates.

#Cubs worst nightmare. Anthony Rizzo leaves the game after turning his ankle badly running in to field a bunt. In serious pain and helped off the field @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/USMR9w5Bch — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) September 15, 2019

This couldn’t come at a worse time for Chicago. The Cubs are currently three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central and clinging to the second Wild Card spot with the Milwaukee Brewers trailing by a single game. Further making things tough on Chicago, the New York Mets are just three games back after winning five of their last six games.

Oh no - Anthony Rizzo is down after injuring his ankle. pic.twitter.com/HAoB2oyavO — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) September 15, 2019

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Rizzo has a sprained ankle and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Anthony Rizzo exited today's game with sprained right ankle.



He will have an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity. Additional X-rays did not reveal a fracture. pic.twitter.com/FJAagQy0o3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2019

Joe Maddon is optimistic they will get good news tomorrow.