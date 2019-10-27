VIDEO: Angry Michigan Fans Threw Towels, One Had Incredible Aim
By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019
Michigan fans had a very good reason to be angry after a Wolverines interception was nullified by an non-existent pass interference call late in the third quarter against Notre Dame. They had reason to be angrier after the Irish capped the drive with a touchdown to make it a 10-point game.
They chose to show this displeasure by heaving giveaway towers onto the playing field in droves.
One young squire showcased a particularly impressive arm.
And that's why you wear a helmet.
Michigan responded with a touchdown of their own to kill any ND momentum. Someone did have to pick up all the towels, though. So it wasn't a victimless crime.