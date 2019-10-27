The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Angry Michigan Fans Threw Towels, One Had Incredible Aim

By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Donovan Peoples-Jones #9 of the Michigan Wolverines waits for a first half punt while playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan fans had a very good reason to be angry after a Wolverines interception was nullified by an non-existent pass interference call late in the third quarter against Notre Dame. They had reason to be angrier after the Irish capped the drive with a touchdown to make it a 10-point game.

They chose to show this displeasure by heaving giveaway towers onto the playing field in droves.

One young squire showcased a particularly impressive arm.

And that's why you wear a helmet.

Michigan responded with a touchdown of their own to kill any ND momentum. Someone did have to pick up all the towels, though. So it wasn't a victimless crime.