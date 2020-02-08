VIDEO: Anfernee Simons Left the Blazers Game With a Concussion After Bouncing His Head Off the Floor
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 07 2020
Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers had a scary fall against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. After shooting a jumper, Simons came down with two defenders around him and tripped over Royce O'Neal's feet. Simons went down on his back and smashed the back of his head off the court.
Simons remained on the ground as play continued at the other end. When play finally stopped, Simons was attended to and left the game with a concussion according to the team.
Simons, in his second season, is averaging 9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22 minutes a game for the Blazers. He has appeared in every game this season.