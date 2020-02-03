VIDEO: Andy Reid Was on Cloud Nine After Super Bowl LIV Victory
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 02 2020
Andy Reid has the weight of the planet lifted off his shoulders after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers in Miami, and on his postgame interview with Chris Myers on FOX his demeanor reflected his massive happiness:
No one has had more playoff heartbreaks over the past couple decades than Reid, and so finally getting to the top of the mountaintop has to feel extra special sweet. How could you not feel extraordinary for him in this situation?