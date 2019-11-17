Video: Andy Janovich Suffers Gruesome Arm Injury By Bobby Burack | Nov 17 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

At the end of the second quarter against the Vikings, Broncos fullback Andy Janovich suffered a gruesome arm/elbow injury. Janovich was carted off the field to the locker room following the play.

*Caution, the following displays a graphic video of Janovich's injury.

Andy Janovich just snapped his arm. Nasty injury. Prayers up! pic.twitter.com/APgLnoSgF8 — CapWize.com (@CapWize) November 17, 2019

While some nasty-looking injuries turn out to not be as bad as they look, with the way he landed, it is hard to fathom this one not being a broken bone of some sort.

Janovich has already been ruled out for the remainder of this game. We will update this post when more information on Janovich becomes available.