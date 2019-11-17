The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Video: Andy Janovich Suffers Gruesome Arm Injury

By Bobby Burack | Nov 17 2019

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Wide receiver Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown reception with (R) fullback Andy Janovich #32 and tight end Troy Fumagalli #84 during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

At the end of the second quarter against the Vikings, Broncos fullback Andy Janovich suffered a gruesome arm/elbow injury. Janovich was carted off the field to the locker room following the play.

*Caution, the following displays a graphic video of Janovich's injury.

While some nasty-looking injuries turn out to not be as bad as they look, with the way he landed, it is hard to fathom this one not being a broken bone of some sort.

Janovich has already been ruled out for the remainder of this game. We will update this post when more information on Janovich becomes available.