VIDEO: Amari Cooper Scores Ridiculous 53-yard Touchdown By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2019

Amari Cooper has been fun to watch today. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has been the best part of his team today, as it struggles against the Green Bay Packers. Cooper is doing what the can to keep the Cowboys alive, including this ridiculous fourth-quarter touchdown.

Check this out:

Oh wow ?



Amari Cooper put him in the spin cycle on that TD



(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/qS1F9uO4Au — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2019

It was a perfect route from the jump by Cooper, then he made the catch, shrugged off a tackle and put a devastating spin move on the safety coming to help. Then he just nonchalantly waltzed into the end zone.

Cooper has more than 200 receiving yards today and that touchdown actually gave Dallas some hope late.