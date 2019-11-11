The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Amari Cooper Makes Pair of Incredible Sideline Catches, Including a Touchdown

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 10 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with Amari Cooper #19 in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Amari Cooper made two spectacular sideline grabs as the Cowboys took a 21-20 lead over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. First Cooper made an incredible catch on the sideline for a 1st down at the 26.

In real-time, he looked out of bounds, but replay confirmed that not only did he get both feet down and catch the ball cleanly, the official made the correct call. Then, less than two minutes later, it happened again. Dake threw it out of bounds and Cooper put his toes down and grabbed it. It did not look like there was any way it was complete live, but the referee again got it right.

What a pair of catches.