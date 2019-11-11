VIDEO: Amari Cooper Makes Pair of Incredible Sideline Catches, Including a Touchdown By Stephen Douglas | Nov 10 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Amari Cooper made two spectacular sideline grabs as the Cowboys took a 21-20 lead over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. First Cooper made an incredible catch on the sideline for a 1st down at the 26.

In real-time, he looked out of bounds, but replay confirmed that not only did he get both feet down and catch the ball cleanly, the official made the correct call. Then, less than two minutes later, it happened again. Dake threw it out of bounds and Cooper put his toes down and grabbed it. It did not look like there was any way it was complete live, but the referee again got it right.

What a pair of catches.