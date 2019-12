Video: Alshon Jeffery Carted Off After Non-Contact Foot Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 09 2019 Alshon Jeffery | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alshon Jeffery, the best wide receiver on an already depleted Eagles receiving corps, left tonight's game against the Giants on a cart after sustaining a non-contact leg injury:

Alshon Jeffery to the locker room. Eagles have two healthy WR dressed tonight pic.twitter.com/NoZTG2VY0y — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 10, 2019

Here is the video of the injury:

The Eagles literally can’t use 11 personnel because they have only two WR available. pic.twitter.com/qI16NxEAzJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2019

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is available.

UPDATE: The Eagles are saying Jeffery has a foot injury and is questionable to return.