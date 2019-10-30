VIDEO: Alex Bregman Homered, Carried His Bat to First Base By Stephen Douglas | Oct 29 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

Alex Bregman hit a home run off Stephen Strasburg in the 1st inning of Game 6 of the 2019 World Series. Bregman then did the opposite of a bat toss and carried his Louisville Slugger all the way to first where he tried unsuccessfully to give it to first base coach Don Kelly.

HAVE A SERIES BREGMAN!



Astros have the lead!! pic.twitter.com/E31jam4aXk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

It should be interesting to see what kind of reaction this warrants because it seems much more obnoxious than a bat flip, but the missed Does carrying the bat to first count as just having fun out there? Or was he doing this sarcastically? When is the interleague play schedule released to find out if there will be retaliation - ironic or otherwise.

On a more serious note, the homer gave the Astros a 2-1 lead after the Nationals scored in the top of the 1st. Houston has now scored 2-runs before the 3rd inning in every single game of this series.