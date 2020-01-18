VIDEO: Alex Bregman Has Nothing to Say About Astros Cheating Scandal
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 18 2020
If you were expecting any sort of contrition or even something interesting to eventually come out of Astros players in the wake of their massive cheating scandal, you're going to be sorely disappointed. Alex Bregman talked with reporters today and it sure seems like this is going to be a roadmap for how he and his teammates address questions about it from now through perpetuity:
As Chris Russo aptly pointed out, the Astros have had a whole lot to say about, well, everything over the last few years. It's probably unrealistic to expect that anything different than Bregman's non-answers were going to happen, but it's a disappointment nonetheless.