VIDEO: Al Michaels Laughs in Disbelief at Ridiculous Steelers Penalty By Liam McKeone | Sep 09 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite a tough time of things, as they are wont to, when they visited Foxboro to play the New England Patriots in their season opener on Sunday night. Nothing summed it up quite like when every offensive linemen except the center was called for a false start. It was the perfect visual in a game where absolutely nothing went right for Pittsburgh. Even Al Michaels, the golden standard for play-by-play broadcasters, couldn’t keep his laughter from coming out.

"False start.... All the linemen except for the center."pic.twitter.com/9bNwAA9vec — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2019

Nothing quite like the fourth quarter of a huge blowout to bring us some announcer highlights. This was some all-natural belly-laughing too, not the polite chuckle of a broadcaster laughing because he has to.

The pinnacle of a night of struggle for the Steelers, and Michaels knew it.