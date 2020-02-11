VIDEO: Adnan Virk Makes First Dan Le Batard Show Appearance Since ESPN Exit
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 11 2020
Adnan Virk, once a regular contributor to the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, has not been on the program since his exit from ESPN over leaking baseball coverage news right before last year's Super Bowl. On Monday, the day after the Academy Awards, the show did a bit where Virk "cracked the security codes" to get some quick commentary in:
Keep an eye on producer Chris Cote in the background as he gesticulates like his favorite team just won the Super Bowl.
Hopefully this can be a bridge for Virk to have more standard spots on the show going forward.