Video: Addison Russell Drilled in Head By Pitch Versus Brewers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 08 2019

Addison Russell was hit in the head by a fastball from Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser. Russell was down on the ground for a bit of time before he was standing up on his own power. He got evaluated by Cubs trainers and walked and later jogged around, and somehow remained in the game. He actually stole second base.

This is a gigantic game between the Cubs and the Brewers; Milwaukee is three games behind Chicago for the second Wild Card spot, and the Cubs are already missing Javy Baez and Kris Bryant.