Video: Adam Thielen Tweaks Hamstring on TD Catch By William Pitts | Oct 20 2019 Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense may be short one weapon for the time being after wide receiver Adam Thielen sacrificed his body to score of the season's most spectacular touchdowns.

With five minutes left in the first quarter in this NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions, Cousins chucked a pass deep to the end zone for Thielen, who fully extended to make a circus catch. Somehow, he got both feet down in bounds as he crashed into the back wall, tumbling violently. The refs gave him the touchdown, which tied the game at 7.

Crazy touchdown catch by Adam Thielen, but it appears he's injured. pic.twitter.com/a88GjwdYRh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2019

Thielen paid a heavy price for his great play, however, as he's questionable to return with the hamstring injury.