VIDEO: Adam Schefter Great Insider, Better Lambeau Leaper By Bobby Burack | Oct 14 2019

Adam Schefter may be known for his NFL scoops and his home bookshelf but there is apparently much more to him. That includes his ability to put football players who have attempted the Lambeau Leap to shame.

Schefter performed the historical leap Monday night before the Packers and Lions faced off at Lambeau Field:

Okay, maybe his technique needs a little work. At 52, Schefter still has time to get faster and develop any semblance of a vertical. It could cost him a scoop or two -- this stuff takes time and practice -- but being a scoopster and a jumper is worth striving for.

As for those that want to make fun of Schefter, please remember, we do not Lambeau Leap shame in 2019.