VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes Star in New State Farm Commercial By Liam McKeone | Sep 05 2019

Aaron Rodgers is a former MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He’s also State Farm’s bonafide NFL commercial star. Rodgers will kick off the 100th season of the National Football League on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears, but with the start of the season comes the dawn of new commercials for all the brands, including State Farm.

Rodgers will star in State Farm’s newest ad with his heir apparent and the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes, at his side.

It seems like Mahomes is the future face of the company, which isn’t a bad bet, I’d say. He’s already a superstar in only his third season. He joins Rodgers, James Harden, and Chris Paul as the biggest athletes on State Farm’s team. Like the latter two, we could be seeing Rodgers and Mahomes in commercials together for a long time.