Video: Aaron Donald Heads to Locker Room With Injury [UPDATE] By Bobby Burack | Sep 15 2019

After dominating early for the Rams against the Saints on Sunday, Aaron Donald went down with a back injury. Donald was sent to the locker room after the play.

Check it out:

Aaron Donald was hurt on this play and ran back to the locker room... pic.twitter.com/d9cgNObrho — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 15, 2019

Yikes. Donald is considered the best player in the NFL by many and any injury that slows him down would rob all football fans of his greatness. It was a good sign to see him running to the locker room, however.

Earlier in the game, Drew Brees went down with a hand injury and is out.

Donald’s return is questionable and we will update if and when more news becomes available.

UPDATE: Donald returned to the game in the second quarter.