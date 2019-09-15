Video: Aaron Donald Heads to Locker Room With Injury [UPDATE]
By Bobby Burack | Sep 15 2019
After dominating early for the Rams against the Saints on Sunday, Aaron Donald went down with a back injury. Donald was sent to the locker room after the play.
Check it out:
Yikes. Donald is considered the best player in the NFL by many and any injury that slows him down would rob all football fans of his greatness. It was a good sign to see him running to the locker room, however.
Earlier in the game, Drew Brees went down with a hand injury and is out.
Donald’s return is questionable and we will update if and when more news becomes available.
UPDATE: Donald returned to the game in the second quarter.