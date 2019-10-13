VIDEO: A.J. Hinch Reacts to Alex Bregman's Incredible Play in Real Time By Kyle Koster | Oct 12 2019

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is listed at 6-feet tall and he needed every inch to make an incredible leaping snag to rob New York's Gio Urshela of a double in the third inning of ALCS Game 1.

The spectacular play occurred while his manager A.J. Hinch was doing an interview with Joe Buck and John Smoltz live from the dugout. This provided him him the opportunity to react in real time.

Hinch, a true professional, was pretty measured. But it was a cool moment. Except for Yankees fans, who wish Bregman was 5-foot-10 right about now.