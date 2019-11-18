VIDEO: 49ers Garbage Time TD on Cardinals Lateral Play Swings Point Spread By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 17 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 49ers closed as 10-point favorites against the Cardinals today. If you bet Arizona you were feeling pretty, pretty good and the inverse if you bet San Francisco. But, gambling:

49ers closed -10



Bad beat of the year/decade/century pic.twitter.com/EmOJ6fb3zW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 18, 2019

The 49ers scored a defensive touchdown as time expired for a highly improbable push. The one silver lining for Cardinals bettors here is that they changed the rule a couple years ago that would've required an extra point attempt here, so at least it was a push instead of a loss.