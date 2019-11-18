The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: 49ers Garbage Time TD on Cardinals Lateral Play Swings Point Spread

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 17 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 02: The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world's largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 49ers closed as 10-point favorites against the Cardinals today. If you bet Arizona you were feeling pretty, pretty good and the inverse if you bet San Francisco. But, gambling:

The 49ers scored a defensive touchdown as time expired for a highly improbable push. The one silver lining for Cardinals bettors here is that they changed the rule a couple years ago that would've required an extra point attempt here, so at least it was a push instead of a loss.