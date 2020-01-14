Victory Tastes Like a Ham Sandwich to Ed Orgeron
By Kyle Koster | Jan 14 2020
Ed Orgeron proved his many doubters through the years dead wrong and along the way became the nation's most likable coach. I suppose it's humanly possible to not smile when he talks, but it takes great concentration and determination. The LSU Tigers' fearless leader joined Scott Van Pelt's SportsCenter shortly after winning a national championship and was his reliably entertaining self.
Orgeron is a guy who never makes it hard to figure out how he's feeling. And early this morning he was feeling joyous, grateful, and hungry. Asked by Van Pelt what his plans were for the post-victory rush, Orgeron revealed an extremely subdued gameplan.
Scarf down a ham sandwich and boudin before hitting the hay.
Just more proof that they need to start the title game earlier. Even the guy riding the biggest high of his life was dreaming of hopping into bed once it ended.