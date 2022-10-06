Victor Wembanyama Is Unreal
Victor Wembanyama is by far the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft and has been for more than a year. The 18-year-old French phenom made his U.S. debut this week during a few games in Las Vegas. It's safe to say, he lived up to the billing. Wembanyama is an absolute monster. He looks like a league-changing player.
Highlight after highlight from Wembanyama's games this week proved just how unique he is. He's 7-foot-3 but moves and plays like a wing. He can shoot over anyone, and has a deft touch from beyond the arc. And, as you'd assume, he can be a menace on defense.
Take a look at some of the footage from this week:
He's basically what would happen if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant had a baby that wound up being four inches taller than both of them. He'll undoubtedly be the most hyped and sought after player since LeBron James.