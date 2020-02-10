Vicks NyQuil Fantasy Football Sleeper Of The Week
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Sponsored By Vicks NyQuil
By Phil Simms
I’m going with Earl Bennett, wide receiver for the Chicago Bears. He’s been back two weeks and remember this about the Bears, they are a down field throwing football team.
They put in extras blockers for Jay Cutler who has one of the best arms in the NFL so he can hit his open men down the field.
The San Diego Chargers secondary is a little beat up, they are not playing well, and they don’t have a great pass rush. So, I think Earl Bennett is going to have a lot of opportunities not just to catch passes, but to catch big passes that hopefully will get him some scores.
Go with that pick, Earl Bennett, wide receiver of the Chicago Bears.
And that’s the Vicks NyQuil Fantasy Football Sleeper Of The Week. Vicks – because in the NFL, there are no sick days.
PHOTOS: IconSMI