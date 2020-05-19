Kristin Cavallari Ends 'Very Cavallari' Amid Ongoing Divorce From Jay Cutler
By Ryan Phillips | May 19 2020
Kristin Cavallari says she is ending the reality show that she and soon-to-be ex-husband Jay Cutler have starred on for three seasons. Cavallari made the announcement on Instagram.
The show detailed Cavallari's work launching a flagship store for Uncommon James, her jewelry line. Her personal life at home with Cutler and their three kids was also featured heavily.
Cavallari has not stayed quiet since announcing she and Cutler were divorcing. Cavallari has accused Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed he was "lazy" and "unmotivated." Cutler has largely remained silent except to post a Mother's Day tribute to his ex.
It doesn't look like this split has been particularly amicable based on the divorce filings. Exploring what it's like co-parenting with Cutler might have actually made her show interesting. Alas, no one will ever see that.
While Cavallari's show is going off the air, we doubt she'll stay away from reality television for long. And at some point when she's back on TV you can bet she'll definitely spill details on the split.