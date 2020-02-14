Vernon Davis' Fake Crying Tweets Are Good, But Lacking
By Bobby Burack | Feb 14 2020
Vernon Davis turned the usually dull recently-retired athlete media hit into something more climactic. Not for anything that he said about his football career, but for the vivid preview we got of Vernon Davis, The Actor. Acting school will never be the same:
Which, as expected, was a gift to the upper-echelon tweeters. Here are the five best thus far:
It is, however, disappointing no social media user used this clip to troll Kyle Shanahan, the NBA ratings, Boston sports fans, Lamar Jackson in the playoffs, Kevin Durant's twitter game, Seinfeld stans, or the Astros' insincere apology yesterday. Therefore, chalk this up as a missed opportunity.
