Vernon Davis is an Actor Now So Watch Him Emote On ESPN
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 13 2020
Vernon Davis is retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL. Now that he's got more time on his hands, the Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler is going to concentrate on his acting. He showed off his chops on SportsCenter today and it was some capital-A Acting.
Davis currently has 8 credits on his IMDB page including the film he mentions in the clip above. He played "Bootz" in the 2013 film, I'm in Love With a Church Girl, and most recently 2019's Hell on the Border. He has also played himself in the Baywatch movie as well as The League and Inside Amy Schumer.