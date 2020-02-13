The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Vernon Davis is an Actor Now So Watch Him Emote On ESPN

By Stephen Douglas | Feb 13 2020

Vernon Davis acting on SportsCenter.
Vernon Davis acting on SportsCenter.

Vernon Davis is retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL. Now that he's got more time on his hands, the Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler is going to concentrate on his acting. He showed off his chops on SportsCenter today and it was some capital-A Acting.

Davis currently has 8 credits on his IMDB page including the film he mentions in the clip above. He played "Bootz" in the 2013 film, I'm in Love With a Church Girl, and most recently 2019's Hell on the Border. He has also played himself in the Baywatch movie as well as The League and Inside Amy Schumer.