VIDEO: Vernon Butler Ejected for Punching Jack Doyle, Gives Fans Middle Finger By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 22 2019 Vernon Butler punches Jack Doyle

Vernon Butler, a defensive end on the Panthers, was ejected from today's game against the Colts after he punched tight end Jack Doyle. He then proceeded to give Colts fans the one-finger salute:

1. Vernon Butler manhandled

2. Vernon Butler punches WRONG dude who manhandled him

3. Vernon Butler gives the middle finger to the crowd.#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/sK7DMwqRkm — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) December 22, 2019

Gonna go out on a limb here and say this won't be the last we here about Butler's discipline regarding this incident.