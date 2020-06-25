VIDEO: Christian Pulisic's Individual Effort Goal Puts Chelsea Up 1-0 on Manchester City
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 25 2020
Christian Pulisic just bagged his second goal in as many games and it was a great one. The 21-year-old American stole an errant pass near midfield and put in a fantastic individual effort to finish the tally, giving Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Manchester City.
Check out the goal below:
Not only did he secure the steal and turn on the burners to scream past City's defenders, he also angled a perfect shot to beat Ederson in net. Just a fantastic all-around effort from the young star.
Pulisic has made 25 total appearances during his first season at Chelsea and he's now bagged nine goals in total, with seven coming in 17 Premier League caps. That's not a bad debut for the Hershey, Philadelphia native, especially considering he suffered an adductor injury in January. That injury kept him out from January 1 until Chelsea's season restarted on June 21.
Since reentering the lineup, Pulisic has scored two goals in two matches. Things are looking up for the American prodigy.