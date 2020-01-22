Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma Were Spotted on a Date in Brooklyn
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 22 2020
Kyle Kuzma may have stupid hair right now but apparently Vanessa Hudgens doesn't mind. The Los Angeles Lakers forward and the actress were spotted grabbing dinner Tuesday night.
The pair had an intimate meal at Lilia in Brooklyn, the night before the Lakers face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Hudgens is recently-single after being in a long-term relationship with actor Austin Butler. Clearly she's on the rebound and Kuzma was more than willing to oblige.
Ms. Hudgens recently posted video from courtside at a Lakers home game and tagged LeBron James, Kuzma and Dwight Howard:
And another post from the night:
She was also recently in Bad Boys for Life and posted a lot of photos from the premiere:
And promoted it on Live with Kelly and Ryan:
Clearly Hudgens and Kuzma have a lot going on right now, but they were able to find time to grab dinner.