Vanessa Hudgens' Boyfriend Cole Tucker Homered Off Gerrit Cole
By Stephen Douglas
Cole Tucker of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit a home run off Gerrit Cole in Spring Training on Sunday afternoon. Tucker went deep as YES Network's Michael Kay (who is no stranger to celebrity couples) talked about the the baseball player dating Vanessa Hudgens. Hudgens then tweeted about the home run with eight emojis.
For those who missed it, the pair went Instagram official about a year ago. Tucker appeared in 43 games for the Pirates last season. Hudgens appeared in tick, tick... BOOM! which is currently available on Netflix and the reason Hudgens is at the Oscars today.
Here's hoping the pair remain active this year so that the content can continue to flow both online and in the broadcast booth and the nexus of sports and pop culture.