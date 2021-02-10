Vancouver Sports Talk Station TSN 1040 Taken Off Air During Morning Show
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 10, 2021, 9:30 AM EST
TSN 1040 (call letters CKST) in Vancouver is no more. The sports talk radio station has been on the air in Vancouver for 20 years. On Tuesday, in the middle of their morning show, the station went off the air, played a message thanking everyone for listening and then cut to Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." (Picking the right song to announce a station being reprogrammed is a delicate act.)
Perhaps the most jarring part of the change was that morning hosts Mike Halford and Jason Brough started their show as usual at 6 a.m. Then, during the third hour, they switched to American ESPN programming and deactivated the Twitter account. Bell Canada is the company making these cuts — which include sports radio stations in Winnipeg and Hamilton.
CKST in Vancouver has existed in various formats under different owners since 1988. The station also had different call letters dating back to 1963. On Friday it will relaunch with a comedy format. Who's ready to laugh?