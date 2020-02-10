V. Stiviano Is Reportedly Under Investigation for Allegedly Extorting Donald Sterling
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
V. Stiviano is being investigated for allegedly demanding money from Donald Sterling to keep additional audio tapes secret, according to TMZ. Stiviano reportedly claims to have more than 100 hours of further recordings between herself and Sterling; Sterling’s wife Shelly was supposedly contacted by the L.A. County D.A.’s Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with Stiviano’s alleged extortion. Stiviano’s law firm said that they have “no knowledge and therefore no comment” about the investigation.
In a recent interview with LA’s DuJour magazine about the entire situation, Donald Sterling said, “I wish I had just paid her off.”
