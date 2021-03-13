Utah State's Marco Anthony Wears No. 44 Because He Loves Wendy's
By Kyle Koster | Mar 13, 2021, 9:58 AM EST
Utah State can punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament tonight with a victory over San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference title game and save all that worrying about the bubble for another year. If the Aggies are to lift some hardware, junior guard Marco Anthony will have a lot to say about it. He played 39 of 40 minutes in a semifinal win over Colorado State on Friday night and is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on the season.
He also loves Wendy's. Like, a lot. So much so that he's constantly providing native advertising for the fast-food joint every time he puts on a uniform. Here's CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon providing a world-class nugget regarding the backstory of why Anthony wears No. 44.
The dude wears 44 because he likes Wendy's 4-for-4 meal deals. That's legendary stuff. How can anyone root against this guy unless they themselves are affiliated with a rival restaurant.?
Great work by Catalon to dive into a media guide and bring this fantastic bit of information to the masses. We didn't know how much poorer we were without the knowledge.