Roundup: USMNT Advances at World Cup; Sophia Bush Was Forced to do Maxim; Carlos Rodon Meets the Mets
U.S. men's national team advances at World Cup ... Kevin McCarthy defends Donald Trump dinner ... Joe Biden tries to avoid rail strike ... Qatar acknowledges World Cup worker deaths ... Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy ... Stocks fell slightly on Tuesday ... Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton say "One Tree Hill" forced them to do Maxim ... AMC Networks set for mass layoffs ... Will Smith opened up about Oscars slap on "The Daily Show" ... "Top Gun: Maverick" coming back to theaters ... Tiger Woods reveals walking is the biggest impediment to his comeback ... Billy Donovan got an extension from the Bulls ... The Mets are courting Carlos Rodon ... Heisman Trophy finalists announced ...
Full highlights from USA's win over Iran at the World Cup.
USA's next opponent, the Netherlands, dominated Qatar and won Group A.
England hammered Wales to secure the top spot in Group B.
