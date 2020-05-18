USC, Ole Miss Set Home-And-Home Series That Could Bring Lane Kiffin Back to LA
By Ryan Phillips | May 18 2020
USC and Lane Kiffin might be reuniting. That is, if he's still at Ole Miss in 2025.
The Trojans have agreed to a home-and-home series with the Rebels that is set to start in LA on August 30, 2025 and finish in Oxford, Mississippi on September 19, 2026. It should be a solid Pac-12/SEC college football battle.
Kiffin clearly enjoys the idea as USC's Twitter account reached out to him and got a response:
Kiffin has a long history with USC; he was an assistant at the school under Pete Carroll from 2001 to 2006, then was hired as the head coach in 2010. He held the position until he was unceremoniously fired midway through the 2013 season.
He had wild recruiting success at USC but only managed a 28-15 record overall and a 17-12 mark in-conference. His best season came in 2011 where the Trojans went 10-2 and 7-2 in the Pac-12, but they were ineligible for postseason play due to NCAA sanctions related to the Reggie Bush affair.
Kiffin will be entering his first season at Ole Miss this fall after three seasons and two Conference USA titles at Florida Atlantic.
Obviously the USC-Ole Miss series is a ways down the road but you can bet Kiffin has revenge on his mind.