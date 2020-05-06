USC Football Hires Away LSU's Hype Video Tandem
By Ryan Phillips | May 06 2020
USC has made two huge hires that could add a ton of excitement to the school's athletic program. LSU video coordinator Jacob Brown and LSU video editor Will Stout will be headed to Los Angeles to work for USC's football program. Brown and Stout created incredible hype videos during LSU's run to a football national title last season.
Brown will serve as USC's director of football video production and Stout will be the assistant director of football production. As the Trojans attempt to scale up their football program to compete with other national powers, creating engagement on social media will be a huge part of the battle. Brown and Stout's hype videos for LSU generated more than 20 million views on Twitter last season.
If you're not familiar with the work of these two guys, check this video out:
If those two were able to create such fantastic videos with a ton of stars in them while working in Baton Rouge, what are they going to do while in Hollywood? I'm looking forward to it.
More of their work is below: