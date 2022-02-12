Roundup: USA Tops Canada in Hockey; Auburn Is Keeping Bryan Harsin; Lakers Buyout Targets
U.S. says Russia could invade Ukraine any time ... Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin to speak amid rising Ukraine tensions ... The Dow dropped by 500 points on Friday ... Jeremy Giambi died by suicide ... Judge grants injunction to end Canadian bridge blockade ... Sarah Palin vs. New York Times goes to the jury ... Ray Stevenson joining "Ahsoka" cast ... "Blade Runner 2049" sequel series in development ... Simi Liu joins Barbie movie ... Auburn is sticking with Bryan Harsin ... The Rangers are going to pursue Matt Olson ... Urban Meyer's steakhouse is rebranding ... Potential Lakers buyout targets ... White Sox requiring minor leaguers to get COVID-19 booster ... C.J. Uzomah expected to play in Super Bowl ... Team USA tops Canada in Olympic hockey ...
The latest trailer for Winning Time looks amazing.
Sebastian Stan carefully navigated the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Dana Carvey discussed making peace with Mike Myers.
Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg -- "Nuthin' But a G Thang"