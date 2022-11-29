USA Screwed as Tim Weah Goal is Disallowed For Offsides Against Iran
The United States Men's National Team nearly took a 2-0 lead against Iran late in the first half on Tuesday, but were screwed by a questionable offsides call and a confusing VAR confirmation. Weston McKinnie passed the ball ahead to a streaking Tim Weah, who got past all the Iranian defenders and slid the ball past the keeper. As the ball hit the post and bounced into the back of the net the referee called Weah offsides.
This is what the official decided was clearly offsides.
Here's the VAR view which shows Weah's, uh, knee slightly ahead of Majid Hosseini's finger?
That certainly clears things up! Can you believe this is what people want in baseball?