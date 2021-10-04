Urban Meyer Addressed His Viral Video at HIs Monday Press Conference
Urban Meyer held his regularly scheduled press conference on Monday morning. The first question Meyer got was about the viral video of him at a bar in Ohio over the weekend. Meyer said that he apologized to the Jaguars staff and team for being a distraction and called the incident "stupid." Meyer mostly kept his eyes trained on the podium while he discussed what happened.
Meyer said that he had stayed in Ohio after the Bengals game to see his grandkids. Meyer said that they (presumably his family) went to dinner that night and then a group next to the restaurant wanted him to come over and take pictures.
"They wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. They tried to pull me out on the dance floor screwing around and I should have left."
Meyer also said that he had apologized to his family and that they were "upset."