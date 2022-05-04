Keyshawn Johnson Starts the Urban Meyer-to-Texas Chatter
Urban Meyer is reportedly on the cusp of returning to Big Noon Kickoff on Fox after a disastrous short stint as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Considering all the unpleasant stuff that went down during his first NFL foray, it will likely require a cooling-off period before the next franchise or program comes knocking. Meyer is one of the most successful college coaches of this century and winning cures all so it shouldn't surprise anyone when someone comes calling.
On this morning's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, Paul Finebaum challenged Keyshawn Johnson to name the next job Meyer would take. It was intended to be a gotcha question but you have to get up pretty early in the morning to pull one on Johnson, who was locked and loaded with a sensible answer.
The Texas Longhorns.
Steve Sarkisian hasn't solved the burnt issues. There's been previous interest in Meyer's services emanating from Austin. The landscape is getting dirtier and grimier and more slippery. Tell us Meyer couldn't thrive in that environment. Other coaches simply adopted it, whereas he was born into it.
Who knows if such an arrangement would work but it'd be good content. And a huge boost to the Longhorn Network. Texas has tried this thing from several different angles and is yet to crack it. Desperate times call for desperate measures with heavy baggage.