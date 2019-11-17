Urban Meyer Shares Unique Coach's Perspective on Tua Tagovailoa Injury With a Tim Tebow Story By Stephen Douglas | Nov 16 2019 Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Alabama's Heisman hopeful quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was lost for the season on Saturday. Tagovailoa was hurt late in the first half against Mississippi State. Bama had a 35-7 lead at the time and according to Nick Saban, he was only in on the drive to practice running the 2-minute offense. It was a horrible moment for everyone involved.

After Tagovailoa's injury, FOX's Urban Meyer recalled the time he let Tim Tebow play two weeks after suffering a concussion. Meyer didn't want to do it, but doctors gave Tebow the OK and he wouldn't take no for an answer.

"I was just staring at Coach Saban's face and he was hurting."@CoachUrbanMeyer reacts to Saban's decision to leave Tua in the game and shares a similar story involving Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/SZmT24Vgx3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2019

Obviously, it's a different situation, but its still an interesting look into the balancing act coaches and players go through with injuries - potential or otherwise. It would also be interesting to hear Tebow tell the same story from the player's perspective. Weirdly enough, Tebow said this morning on SportsCenter that Alabama should consider sitting Tagovailoa until the Iron Bowl.