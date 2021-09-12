Twitter Roasts Urban Meyer As the Jaguars Fall Behind the Houston Texans
Urban Meyer's first game as an NFL head coach got off to a rocky start as the Jacksonville Jaguars fell behind the Houston Texans by two touchdowns in the first quarter. The Texans were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, if not the worst team in the NFL this season, but Tyrod Taylor threw a touchdown pass and Mark Ingram scored a rushing TD for Houston to give the Texans a 14-0 lead.
Meyer's play calling was quickly questioned as rookie Trevor Lawrence threw the ball early and often, even though he did end up throwing his first touchdown pass to cut the lead in half in the second quarter. Not that it mattered. People were waiting for Meyer to struggle on the day where a report came out that the Meyer era in Jacksonville has begun "amid tumult and discord."
Twitter pounced when the Jags fell behind early. Here are some highlights.