With Urban Meyer on the Sideline, Ohio State Suffers Season-Ending Loss, Papa John's Pizza By Stephen Douglas | Dec 29 2019 Urban Meyer at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Urban Meyer, the current FOX Sports college footbally analyst and former Ohio State coach was on the sideline to watch the Buckeyes lose to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semi-final. Meyer was shown on the sideline, looking intense seconds before Justin Fields threw the game-ending interception.

>ESPN shows Urban Meyer

>Ohio State loses.



You just HATE to see that. pic.twitter.com/JN48ro9bTA — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 29, 2019

It just gets weirder from there. It turns out that the postgame meal awaiting the Buckeyes after the Fiesta Bowl loss was Papa John's pizza.

Ohio State’s postgame meal is Papa John’s pic.twitter.com/aTBz5dMZ1A — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 29, 2019

Meyer famously chowed down on Papa John's after his first loss as Ohio State's coach in 2013. Michigan State upset OSU in the Big Ten Championship and Meyer sadly ate pizza on a golf cart in the bowels of Lucas Oil Stadium.