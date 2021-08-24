Urban Meyer Looks Lost Out There
Urban Meyer looks lost out there. Literally. Look at this very brief clip from after the Jacksonville Jaguars-New Orleans Saints preseason game on Monday night.
Was this a timely tribute to all the freshmen moving to campus for the first time this fall? A memory of a young man on his own for the first time, just looking for a friendly face and some human interaction? Obviously, it's a small sample size, but have we seen any indications that Meyer is going to be successful?
So far he spent a summer appearing on wrestling shows and pretending Tim Tebow could be a tight end a decade after he stopped being a quarterback. He's apparently building a tight team, but the only proof of that so far is Meyer convincing a hospital CEO to do some more research.
Obviously, the Jaguars' 0-2 record in the preseason means nothing, but if he and Trevor Lawrence don't get off to a fast start you have to wonder how quickly Meyer will realize his one-year plan isn't realistic in the NFL.