Urban Meyer Makes Yet Another Moronic Statement About His Team
Urban Meyer is not having the best week, fam. He's put himself in a world of personal trouble and now people are calling for the Jacksonville Jaguars to fire him after an 0-4 start and an off-field sh*tstorm. On Tuesday he made things worse by making yet another ridiculous statement about his team's preparation for its next game.
When asked about getting his team focused and ready to play the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, Meyer essentially shrugged off responsibility and put it all on his team leaders.
So what, exactly, does Meyer think his job is? Just to stand on the sideline and call plays on Sundays? Meyer put his team in this awkward position with his actions over the weekend, his awkward apology and the additional, damning video that was released. It's on him to clean up this mess, not his players.
As the weeks go by, it's increasingly clear Meyer isn't cut out to be an NFL head coach.