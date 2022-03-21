Urban Meyer Era in Jacksonville Even More Disastrous Than Previously Reported
The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville was equal parts comedy, drama and brevity. Meyer went 2-11 before he was fired in December. Today, in a new report from The Athletic, we learn some shocking new details from his time coaching the Jaguars.
Sources told The Athletic that Meyer said he hated scouts because they were "lazy," but was also, himself, unfamiliar with players such as Deebo Samuel, Jamal Adams and Aaron Donald. Via The Athletic:
“Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one staffer during the season, according to a source. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”
He may have been joking, but he doesn't really deserve the benefit of the doubt at this point. Meyer also threatened to fire coaches and players and left at least one player in tears. He was insulting to players, saying they could only find minimum wage work outside of football and told Trevor Lawrence to slow things down for veteran John Brown because, "These boys from the South, their transcripts ain’t right."
But Meyer didn't stop at being uniformed and insulting. He was also sneaky and weird. He encouraged players to dunk the ball over goalposts after touchdowns (a fineable offense that doubles as a penalty) and was caught in multiple lies by the press and his players.
As far as professional work environments go, it sounds pretty bad. Who knows how badly a few months with Meyer might have affected the careers of any number of players. It's unfair that any players had to go through that, but it sure was tremendous content.