Mysterious Shirtless Man Shows Up During Urban Meyer Interview
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 11 2020
Urban Meyer was giving an interview on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday when a mysterious shirtless man was clearly visible on screen. We have a ton of questions.
Here's footage from the interview:
And here's a still shot:
So the guy is showing up in a mirror behind Meyer, which means he's in front of the former Ohio State coach. Clearly Meyer isn't distracted by this shirtless figure, but it does lead us to a few questions.
Who is this man? Why is he shirtless? Why is he in the room while Meyer is giving an interview? If there's a mirror behind Meyer, how did he not realize he'd show up on camera? Is Urban Meyer OK or is he being held hostage somewhere?
The world needs these answers.
Oh, and kudos to Dave Revsine for remaining focused and composed during the interview. A true pro's pro.