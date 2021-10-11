Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence Keep Contradicting Each Other
Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer are not on the same page. If the 0-5 record and 30th completion percentage in the league weren't enough of a clue, Lawrence and Meyer spent their postgame interviews on Sunday contradicting each other.
First, Meyer said that Lawrence wasn't comfortable with a quarterback sneak. Then Lawrence said he was. Then they had different takes on how desperate the franchise is now that they've officially lost an franchise record 20 games in a row. Lawrence says you can't get desperate. Via NFL.com:
"We don't really talk about that [losing streak]," Lawrence said. "I don't think that's good to talk about that. You can't get desperate. You've got to just keep going to work. We're going to win some games. We're going to turn it around, and we all thought today was the day we were going to get that first win and it wasn't.
The head coach though, the guy who is supposed to pilot the ship and captain the bus, he's airing on the side of desperation. Via Jaguars.com:
"Pretty desperate," Meyer said. "Desperate for a win. The way they go to work each day, each week … desperate for a win. You can't worry about the past. You worry about the future. We've got to try to get a win … but yeah, they're desperate for a win."
That sounds pretty desperate. A real Frank the Tank-esque keep our composure. It's not that this stuff is really that serious, it's just that it sounds so damn funny to hear them say the exact opposite things.