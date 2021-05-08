University of South Carolina President Calls School 'California' During Commencement Ceremony
The University of South Carolina held their commencement ceremony on Friday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. University President Bob Caslen addressed the newest Gamecock graduates and congratulated them on becoming the "newest alumni from the University of California." When alerted to his verbal slip, he said, "Carolina. Sorry about that."
Maybe the best part is the correction, in which he still doesn't get the name of the state or school correct by saying the word "South" at any point. Combined with the fact that Dabo Swinney once said the real USC was in California, well, this one must sting. Oh, to be one of the people cold-calling alumni asking them for donations next week.
Caslen attened the United States Military Academy and then had a long, decorated military career. He got his MBA at Long Island University and another Masters at Kansas State University. Before becoming the president of [South] Carolina, he was the president and interim chief financial officer at Central Florida. Not long after he was named the president of South Carolina, an accredited board found, "adequate evidence of undue influence from Governor Henry McMaster" during Caslen's selection process.