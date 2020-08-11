If the United States Faces a Military Battle, Donald Trump Would Turn to Bill Belichick
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 11 2020
Donald Trump is saying a lot of dumb things about sports today. It's hard to pick a favorite, but this one about asking New England Patriots head coach and close personal friend Bill Belichick for military advice is right up there.
If you are a general in the United States Army, you have to really appreciate the president saying that a football coach is as good as you are at the job you dedicated your entire life to. Talk about respect for the troops! Especially considering Belichick grew up around the Naval Academy and attended Wesleyan. Has anyone ever had stronger credentials to be the best military general out there?
There is a classic, since-deleted tweet by a conservative account that once said, "I can't be the only one who thinks if the troops wanted to they could put together a football team and dominate the NFL." Trump saying this about Belichick is the opposite of that and makes perfect (non)sense considering the source.