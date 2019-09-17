Unfortunately, Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Warriors is a Thing By Robert Burack | Sep 17 2019 Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Like many NBA fans, I'm currently looking forward to an NBA season that is not going to be spoiled by Golden State's dominance. And let's hope it pays off because apparently, it may not last long. Yesterday, Ramona Shelburne dropped some scary insight saying the Warriors are a "big threat" to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 when he becomes a free agent.

While Decision 1.0 for Antetokounmpo is still a few seasons away, this thought will keep a fan up at night. I mean, how lucky can one team be in a decade? First, they draft two of the best shooters of all-time and then add the best player in the NBA. Which, as those that watch sports for the right reasons will tell you, ruined the NBA. Durant's time with the Warriors turned the NBA into a one-team, non-competitive league. And if they just replace him with Antetokounmpo a few years later, it could be even more lopsided and lame.

Even as all-time great as Durant was for Golden State, Antetokounmpo has a ceiling beyond even that. He's just getting started, folks. Oh, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have games that will age well.

Yes, as of now this is just a rumor. But unlike a lot of NBA reporters looking for some easy buzz, Shelburne has a track record that tells us to listen when she says things like this.

As for the media side of this equation, this could create some fun. Because most rumors do. LeBron James-Lakers rumors kept us on or toes two years ago. And "Durant to the Knicks" filled in nicely this past season. And who says we can't debate this stuff for two straight years?

Rumors like this are harmless. But when they come to fruition ... yikes.